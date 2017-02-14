LAHORE

The Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah has nominated four model districts of Punjab for expeditious trial of criminal cases at sessions level.

The decision has been taken following an idea given by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa of Supreme Court, Chief Justice Shah told a media briefing. The nominated model districts include Attock, Chiniot, Narowal and Vehari.

The chief justice said this pilot project was inaugurated on February 1, and till date total number of criminal cases decided at the sessions courts of the four districts were 214 with a breakup of 104 at Attock 35 at Chiniot, 22 at Narowal and 55 at Vehari.

He said cases were being heard on day-to-day bases, dates of trial were being pre-fixed with the consultation of prosecutors and defence counsels and police were ensuring presence of the witnesses required by the trial.

He said the courts had been bifurcated at district courts between criminal and civil work.

