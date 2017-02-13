Move for provincial status for Malakand Division surfaces as well

Diverse opinion over proposal to divide Swat into two districts

MINGORA: Politicians, civil society members, traders and lawyers have diverse opinions on the proposal to divide the Swat district into two administrative units of Lower and Upper Swat.

Consultations and jirgas are underway in this regard in lower and upper parts of the district. It is said that an estimated three million people live in the Swat district. Being the largest district of Malakand Division, Swat mostly comprises of hilly areas.

Movement from one part of the district to another is not an easy task and usually takes hours. The district has 67 union councils from Landaki to the scenic valley of Kalam. The Swat valley is populated mostly by Pashtun, Gujjar and Kohistani communities. The languages spoken in the valley are Pashto, Gojri, Torwali and Kohistani.

According to unofficial estimates, the total population of Malakand Division is about seven million. It has eight National Assembly and 22 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly constituencies. Swat alone has two national and seven provincial assembly seats.

On the issue of the division of district Swat into two parts, a jirga was called by the Chairman of District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Fazal Hakim. During the jirga, Swat District Nazim Muhammad Ali Shah opposed the creation of Upper Swat district. He termed the move as a conspiracy against the historical status of Swat. "If the government is sincere in addressing the problems of the area, it should come forward to establish new schools, hospitals and link roads," he told the jirga members.

Shamsher Ali Khan, district president of the Pakistan People's Party, said the new district be given practical shape only after achieving a consensus.

Abdul Rahim, president of Swat Traders Association, opposed the idea of new district. He said instead of demanding a new district, struggle ought to be launched for getting provincial status for Malakand.

"The aspirations of the people should be honoured," District head of Jamaat-e-Islami, Muhammad Amin said. Dr Khalid Mahmood Gujjar, provincial deputy secretary of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, supported the demand for the new district.

"We will never allow the establishment of the new district and will oppose the idea at every forum," declared Hazrat Maaz, president District Bar Association Swat. Awami National Party leader Khwaja Muhammad Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Member Provincial Assembly Fazal Hakim told the jirga that the opinion of the people should be respected.

