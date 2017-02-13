More on Rumi

Random thoughts

Maulana Rumi’s Masnavi is a world-famous work that has been translated from Persian into many other languages. It is very interesting as it contains many anecdotes and stories with moral values.

In my column on January 23, I had written a story about the person who wrote down the divine revelations that were being conveyed to the Holy Prophet (pbuh). It was said that one day, when the angel Gibrael conveyed a vahi (revelation) and our Holy Prophet (pbuh) narrated that verse to the writer, the latter guessed a few words in advance (it was sometimes possible to guess the last one or two words to complete a sentence – ayat – as there was a certain rhythmic structure to the revelations).

I had mentioned at the time that I was unable to trace the name of the scribe. In reaction to my column, two Pakistanis – Tanvir Phool from New York and Muhammad Hayat Rathore from Azad Kashmir – sent me more details about this incident which I am reproducing below for the readers’ information.

Phool writes, “Urdunet Japan carried the column by Dr A Q Khan on January 24, 2017 in which he mentions that he could not find this episode in literature. In this connection I would like to submit that the half brother of Hazrat Usman Ghani (both had the same wet nurse), Abdullah bin Saad bin Abi Sarah, commonly known as Abdullah bin Abi Sarah or Ibn Abi Sarah, was the one who had written the Divine revelations. He lost his senses and fled from Madina to Makkah. He started saying that when the Holy Prophet (pbuh) said “Ghafurrahim”, he wrote down, “Ghafur Halim” and the Holy Prophet (pbuh) did not know about it. Thus, by becoming an apostate, he tried to create doubts in the minds of Muslims about the veracity of the Holy Quran.

“The Quranic edict says that to create discontent and trouble was worse than murder. The infidels were happy and tried to make a mockery of Islam. On hearing about this mischief, the Holy Prophet (pbuh) ordered that he be executed wherever he was found.

“After the conquest of Makkah, Abdullah bin Abi Sarah tried to hide but could not find a place to do so. He then went to Hazrat Usman Ghani (RA) and beseeched him to intercede on his behalf and request the Holy Prophet (pbuh) to pardon him. On persistent requests by Hazrat Usman Ghani (RA), the Holy Prophet (pbuh) spared his life. Later, he was appointed as the governor of Egypt. This episode is available in Sanam Abi Daud, Kitabul Jihad, Hadis No. 179.”

Muhammad Hayat Rathore, a higher secondary schoolteacher of Islamic subjects, writes as follows:

“My dear Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, Mohsine-Pakistan, Assalamo Alaikum. May Allah keep you safe and in good health. I am a regular reader of your weekly column, ‘Sehar Honay Tak’. Your column, Masnavi Maulana Rumi in the daily Jang of January 23, 2017 contained a note that you could not find this episode of the man who became an apostate by claiming to receive the divine revelations. ‘So blessed be Allah, the best to create’ (23:14). Abdullah bin Saad Abi Sarah was the writer of the revelations of the Holy Prophet (pbuh).

“He narrated the above-mentioned ayat (23:14) before the Holy Prophet (pbuh) could finish what he was saying. On hearing that ayat, the Holy Prophet (pbuh) asked him to write it down the way it was revealed. Abdullah started bragging that he was receiving Quranic ayats just like the Holy Prophet (pbuh) was receiving them. After claiming this, he became an apostate and left Madina for Makkah.

“When Makkah was conquered and some death penalties were pronounced on traitors, Abdullah Ibn Sarah was among those who were condemned. On hearing the verdict against him, he rushed to Hazrat Usman Ghani (RA) and begged him to seek intercession from the Holy Prophet (pbuh). The Holy Prophet (pbuh) remained silent for quite some time before granting him his life. After Hazrat Usman (RA) left, the Holy Prophet (pbuh) asked the companions as to why they had not killed Abdullah before he had granted him pardon.

“One of those present said, ‘O Prophet of Allah, why didn’t you beckon to us to do this job?’ The Holy Prophet (pbuh) said that it would have been unseemly for the Prophet of Allah to indulge in beckoning. Abdullah Ibn Sarah converted to Islam immediately after that and remained a good Muslim.”

May Allah Almighty shower His blessings on Tanvir Phool and Muhammad Hayat Rathore. Ameen

