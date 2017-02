This refers to the news reports, ‘Trade deficit widens to $2.957bln in Jan’ and ‘Remittances fall to $10.946bln in seven months’ (Feb 11).

These reports have indicated that current account deficit has nearly doubled, reserves are in decline while there is a huge shortfall in revenue collection in the current fiscal year. This shows the sad picture of the country’s economy.

A Majeed

Karachi

