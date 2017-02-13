It seems that the government is not ready to look into the matter of the deteriorating education system of the country. There is no uniformity in education institutions across the country. The scholarship policy of the HEC is unclear. In some education institutions, students are charged high late fees, if they are unable to pay fees on time. The majority of the needy students quit their studies because of the financial burden.

Education is important for the growth and prosperity of the country and it is the responsibility of the government to provide affordable quality education to all citizens of the country. It should provide financial aid to the deserving students.

Naveed Ahmed Wassan

Karachi

