Briefs

27 power thieves arrested in Bannu

Our correspondent

BANNU: About 27 alleged power thieves were arrested during raids in various areas in the district on Sunday. Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) Asif Jan, Rehmanullah Khattak, Muhammad Tariq, Shahid Farooq, Muhammad Atif and Muhammad Qiaz Khan of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) along with the police party raided various areas in the limits of the Cantonment and Ghuriwala Police Stations and arrested 27 power thieves. The officials also disconnected power supply to 15 villages in the area.

5 soldiers injured in Bajaur Agency blast

Our correspondent

KHAR: Five security forces personnel sustained injuries in a roadside blast in Damadola area in Bajaur Agency on Sunday, official sources said.They said that the security forces received information that terrorists had planted explosive devices at the roadside in Damadola in War Mamond in Bajaur Agency.The soldiers reached the spot and defused the first bomb successfully. However, the terrorists triggered the explosion when the soldiers attempted to defuse another explosive, leaving five soldiers injured. The soldiers were taken to the Agency Headquarters Hospital in Khar. The forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. Several suspected persons were arrested during the search.

Missing man found dead in Malakand

Our correspondent

BATKHELA: A man, who had gone missing two weeks ago, was found dead at Mekhband area in Malakand Agency on Sunday, official sources said.They said that one Ashfaq Ali mysteriously had gone missing two weeks back and his family members had registered first information report (FIR) in the relevant police station.Acting on a tip-off, the officials of the Malakand political administration reached the spot and recovered the body. The body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Batkhela for autopsy and later handed over to the family members for burial.

Obituary

MARDAN: The mother of former federal minister Haji Mohammad Yaqoob Khan passed away and was laid to rest here on Sunday.Her funeral prayer was offered at Sheikh Maltoon Town and attended by political party’s leaders, journalists and people from all walks of life. She was grandmother of Ali Khan leader of Awami National Party (ANP). Her ‘qul’ will be held at Sheikh Maltoon Town on Monday.

Free medical camp arranged

BARA: A-one day free medical camp was arranged in Bara tehsil of Khyber Agency. The camp was organised by Pak Army, Frontier Corps and Health Department of Khyber Agency in Kalanga area inhabited by the Akakhel tribe. About 1,015 patients, including 271 men, 381 women and 363 children, were examined and provided medicines free of cost.

At least 190 people were tested for hepatitis. Ten of them were found positive. Malaria tests were conducted for 31 persons and only one person was found suffering from malaria. The tribal people appreciated the Pak Army, Frontier Corps and Health Department of Khyber Agency for providing free medical facilities to the militancy affected people.

0



0







Briefs was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 13, 2017 and was last updated on February 13, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185871-Briefs/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Briefs" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185871-Briefs.