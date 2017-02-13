Rawalpindi: A road from Terminal Interchange to Rama Stop would be constructed that would provide a direct link to Fatehjang Road to new Islamabad International Airport.

According to the minutes of an official meeting the approval for this mega road has been given at a meeting between the officials of National Highway Authority and the Punjab government. The new road would also facilitate the motorists coming from Rawalpindi and Islamabad as they would be able to reach Fatehjang City without using motorway, giving toll tax and facing worst traffic jams at Dhama.

The minutes showed that the road would also provide direct access to the Islamabad International Airport to the vehicular traffic coming from Tehsil Fatehjang, Pindighaib, Jhand and southern districts of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province including Kohat, Karak, Hangu and Bannu. The new road would be a part of the Rawalpindi bypass.

