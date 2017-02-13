A special flag lowering ceremony was held at joint check post Wagah. Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) Director General Major-General Azhar Naveed Hayat Khan graced the occasion.

He was received by Deputy Director General Brigadier Shahid Mehmood and Sector Commander Sutlej Rangers Brigadier Asim. Other Rangers officials were also present on the occasion.

The director general witnessed the ceremony along with thousands of civilians under the charged atmosphere of patriotism.

He appreciated the high standards of parade and vigour displayed by soldiers of Punjab Rangers, which shows unity, faith, discipline of our great nation.

