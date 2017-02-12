Print Story
Chinese Navy fleet in AMAN-17 joint military drillFebruary 12, 2017
ISLAMABAD: The 24th division of the Chinese Navy fleet is taking part in a joint drill under the leadership of Bai Yaoping, the commander
of the fleet, and Zhou Ping, the political commissar.
The division included guided-missile destroyer, Harbin guided-missile, frigate Handan and comprehensive supply ship Dongpinghu.
The international AMAN-17 naval exercise is going on in Karachi from February 10 to 14.
The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan along with overseas Chinese, Chinese-funded institutions and representatives of Pakistan Navy all extended their welcome to the Chinese fleet.