ISLAMABAD: The 24th division of the Chinese Navy fleet is taking part in a joint drill under the leadership of Bai Yaoping, the commander

of the fleet, and Zhou Ping, the political commissar.

The division included guided-missile destroyer, Harbin guided-missile, frigate Handan and comprehensive supply ship Dongpinghu.

The international AMAN-17 naval exercise is going on in Karachi from February 10 to 14.

The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan along with overseas Chinese, Chinese-funded institutions and representatives of Pakistan Navy all extended their welcome to the Chinese fleet.

