ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior member Abdul Qayyum Kundi has initiated a move for inclusion of PTI in the in the Guinness Book of World Records for notifying one of the largest central executive bodies in the world comprising of 370 persons.

Kundi, who is known for silently but minutely observing and monitoring each and every move of the PTI central leadership, struck the idea after getting information that the number of CEC members had hit a staggering 370 mark.

“Today I registered with the Guinness Book of Records to make a formal application for the party to be included in its record book. According to research done by our party member Adnan Khattak, Chinese Communist Party has 205 members while BJP has 111 (both elected) in its CEC that manages affairs of 1.2 billion people,” he said while talking to The News here.

Kundi, who is on Sindh visit and has met a number of PTI leaders and activists, has claimed that the Sindh party chapter has also prepared a list of over 50 people for their inclusion into the CEC. “Who knows, the CEC may tomorrow touch 500 mark, if the present pace of swelling the committee continues,” he said.

He alleged that the PTI was being run by incapable people who had little knowledge of politics or party organisation. He said most investors and friends of Imran Khan were only interested in titles without doing any real work for the development of the party.

“They are always eager to stand in the front row when pictures are taken but remain absent when actual work for the party has to be done. They are also eager to be called central leaders to participate in talk shows without any real knowledge of policies or ideology. This distortion of recognising non-performers while real contributors are being ignored is one of the main reasons the party is not prepared to win elections as a majority party,” he noted.

Kundi said the PTI might not win general elections but at least friends of Imran deserve to be in the Guinness Book of World Records. “They should be remembered for a long time,” he said.

Kundi called the CEC the PTI’s cheers committee announced by Jehangir Tareen. He is member of the PTI’s central tarbiyat council and PTI advisory committee.

The PTI information secretary Naeemul Haq did not reply to the short message sent on his cell phone, asking about the number of CEC members.

