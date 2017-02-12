Islamabad: The National Highway Authority (NHA) has constructed five new interchanges during past five years on the existing motorways network in the country to facilitate the people of adjoining areas.

An official of NHA told APP Saturday that on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway (M-1) Col. Sher Khan Interchange was built during the previous regime, while Wali Interchange was built during the tenure of present government.

He said that the Army Welfare Trust Interchange has been recently completed and will be inaugurated soon.

On Islamabad-Lahore Motorway (M-2) Neela Dulha Interchange was completed in July 2016 and opened for traffic, while Hiran Minar Interchange was completed in June 2013 and opened for traffic. He said that proposed interchanges on M-2 include Kot Pindi Das Interchange, Monsoranwala Interchange, Farooqabad Interchange, Sill River Interchange, Thallian Interchange and Khushab Interchange.

0



0







NHA built five additional interchanges was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 12, 2017 and was last updated on February 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185678-NHA-built-five-additional-interchanges/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "NHA built five additional interchanges" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185678-NHA-built-five-additional-interchanges.