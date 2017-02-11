‘Include all stakeholders in Kashmir Committee’

LAHORE

The wife of detained Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) leader Yaseen Malik, Mishaal Malik, who is on a visit to provincial metropolis, called on Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf leaders Ijaz Chaudhri, Rana Abdul Sami, Irfan Abbasi and MLA of Kashmir Assembly Ghulam Mohiuddin Diwan at their residences on Friday and discussed the matters related to the Kashmiris’ freedom movement and support from Muslim world especially Pakistan.

Later, addressing a press conference, Mishaal Malik said her party would call an all parties conference in Lahore soon to highlight the Indian army atrocities on innocent Kashmiri civilians and to chalk out a joint strategy to muster world support for Kashmiris' freedom. She said the APC would invite all political and religious parties and make an endeavour to show the world that entire Pakistani nation could take to the streets for Kashmir’s liberation from Indian occupation. She stressed that Indian agencies were behind all kinds of proxy wars and subversion inside Pakistani territories, and added that Delhi wanted to highlight a negative image of Pakistan in order to divert world attention from the Indian army atrocities, including the killings, maiming and gang raping of innocent Kashmiris by Indian army. She stressed that all stakeholders should be included on parliament’s Kashmir committee since it was not the matter of one party but the issue of all Pakistanis.

Ghulam Mohiuddin Diwan and Ijaz Chaudhri demanded that Maulana Fazlur Rehman be immediately removed from the chairmanship of Kashmir Committee and some other leader showing sincere concern for Kahsmir be appointed in his place.

They alleged that PML-N had given the chair of Kahsmir Committee to Maulana FAzlur Rehman as political bribe. The PTI leaders expressed full support for Kashmiris’ freedom struggle and assured that entire Paksitani nation stood behind their Kahsmiri brethren in their all times of trial.

Drugs: On the directions of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department is ensuring provision of high quality medicines in the public sector hospitals and for this purpose, the department is procuring the medicines from high-ranking companies. A spokesman for Punjab Health Department said this and dispelled the impression that the Punjab government purchased the same medicines at high price as compared to KP.

The spokesman said that Punjab Health Department had procured medicines from high-ranking companies with additional requirements. The additional requirements include courier services having tracing facility, international testing from the WHO prequalified labs at the expense of supplier and green packing defacing requirement.

The spokesman said that the provision of best healthcare facilities and ensuring availability of high quality medicines in the hospitals was the mission of the department and on the directions of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Primary and Secondary Health Department would further procure high quality medicines worth Rs4 billion from the multinational companies in the coming days.

