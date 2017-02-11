154 rural roads built, repaired

Lahore

Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Malik Tanveer Aslam has said the fourth phase of Khadim-e-Punjab Rural Road Programme have been started to complete construction and revamp of more than154 rural roads of 1,455 kilometre length at a cost of Rs 15 billion.

He said Khadim-e-Punjab Rural Road Programme was a revolutionary project of construction and revamping of rural roads throughout Punjab according to the international standards under the supervision of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

He said under the third phase, construction and revamping of more than 1650 Km rural roads at a cost of Rs 18 billion had been completed.

uplift schemes: The Punjab government Friday approved eight development schemes of different sectors at an estimated cost of Rs 8.4 billion.

The schemes were approved in the 52nd meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of the current fiscal year held at P&D Complex, Lahore.

Planning and Development Provincial Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, the members of the P&D Board and provincial secretaries concerned were also present. The approved development schemes are: Construction of Building of Government College Women University, Sialkot, at a cost of Rs 1994.84 million; Extension of Punjab Assembly Building Lahore at a cost of Rs 1371.26 million; Construction of Jhelum City Flood Protection Bund along Right Bank of River Jhelum Upstream GT Road Bridge (FERRP Irrigation Component) at a cost of Rs 1672.52 million; Selected Reaches of Jhang Flood Protection Bund from RD 0+000 to 64+000 and Thatta Mahala Flood Bund from RD 0+000 to 31+000, Jhang (FERRP Irrigation Component) at a cost of Rs 525.044 million; Remodeling of Right Embankment of Shujabad Branch, Akbar & Nawabpur Flood Bunds, Multan (FERRP Irrigation Component) at a cost of Rs. 893.43 million; Remodeling of Muzaffargarh Flood Bund RD 0+000 to RD 188+000 (FERRP Irrigation Component) at a cost of Rs 876.449 million; Remodeling of Left Marginal Bund (LMB) RD 1+500-80+000 Taunsa Barrage, Muzaffargarh (FERRP Irrigation Component) at a cost of Rs 441.944 million and Protection of Chandar Bhan Flood Bund RD: 55+000 to RD: 67+000 Tehsil Alipur, Muzaffargarh district, at a cost of Rs 624.64 million.

conference: Punjab University’s College of Earth and Environmental Sciences (CEES) organised a national conference on Kashmir to express solidarity with the people of Indian-Held Kashmir.

CEES Principal Prof Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmad, Brig (r) Muhammad Aslam Ghumman, faculty members and a large number of students were also present. Dr Sajid Rashid said Kashmiri people would get independence soon since they had made countless sacrifices for the cause. Brig (r) Muhammad Aslam Ghumman said Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan.

