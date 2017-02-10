LAHORE: A delegation of transportation unit of metropolitan municipality Istanbul headed by Mr Mukremin Kara called on Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif here Thursday. Ideas regarding upgrading of traffic system, traffic re-engineering, improved parking plans, traffic planning and cooperation in road engineering in Lahore and other congested mega cities of Pakistan were discussed in the meeting.

Addressing the Turkish delegation, the CM said that fraternal relations of Turkish and Pakistani people were turning into fruitful economic cooperation. He said that Istanbul enjoyed the best traffic system and their cooperation for improving ours would be extremely cheered. The Punjab government will provide Turkey with every desired assistance, recommendations of Turkish experts would be considered and quick implementation would be ensured.

