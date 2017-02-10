LONDON: The Scottish Football Association will appeal against the fine imposed by FIFA over the wearing of commemorative poppies by Scotland’s players, the organisation announced on Thursday.

The SFA was fined 20,000 Swiss francs ($20,000, 18,760 euros) after Scotland’s players wore poppy symbols in memory of Britain’s war dead during a World Cup qualifier against England on November 11.

“We have received written reasons from FIFA’s disciplinary committee relating to the sanction imposed for commemorating Remembrance Day during the England v Scotland World Cup qualifier on November 11, 2016,” the SFA said in a statement.

“Having considered those reasons in full, we have informed FIFA of our intention to appeal the decision.”

0



0







Scotland to appeal against poppy fine was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 10, 2017 and was last updated on February 10, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185268-Scotland-to-appeal-against-poppy-fine/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Scotland to appeal against poppy fine" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185268-Scotland-to-appeal-against-poppy-fine.