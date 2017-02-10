Islamabad

Five students from Roots Millennium Schools, visited Tokyo, Japan through a partnership with Sakura Science Project Programme 2017 says a press release.

The visiting students along with their chaperone Fauzia Khan, executive manager at Roots Millennium Schools (RMS), Islamabad visited Japan on a Science Study Tour as part of the Pakistan’s Ambassador to Japan Farrukh Amil’s efforts to bring students from a diverse background particularly those on scholarships from small towns and from financially-challenged homes. This was the first-time young students from Pakistan participated in this Science Tour to Japan with support of Japan Science & Technology Agency. Millennials during their hectic study tour of 6 days conducted scientific experiments with Nobel Laureates in Chemistry and Physics. Nobel Laureate in Chemistry Professor Hideki Shirakawa welcomed the students for hands-on experiments. Equally their interaction with Physics Nobel Laureate Professor Hioshi Amano proved to be educative and rewarding.

Millennials visited Japan’s premier Science and Technology Museum Miraikan and met with its chief executive director, the world-renowned astronaut Dr. Mamoru Mohri, visited various universities in Tokyo. Moreover, Millennials were hosted by the Embassy of Pakistan in Japan for a briefing on the Sakura Science Project 2017 as well. They experienced the exciting travel by the Shinkansen (bullet train) and soaked up the first-class education that a great modern city like Japan has to offer.

The students returned home and started afresh with their classes in high spirits with phenomenal learning experiences of not just visiting Tokyo, Japan but being part of the Japan’s Government Science & Technology Trip; destined in contribution of Sustainable Development Goals-SDGs at large.

0



0







Millennials return from Japan science study tour was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 10, 2017 and was last updated on February 10, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185233-Millennials-return-from-Japan-science-study-tour/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Millennials return from Japan science study tour" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185233-Millennials-return-from-Japan-science-study-tour.