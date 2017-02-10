Ships of participating nations given

warm welcome on arrival

Aim of multinational exercise starting today is to display united resolve against terrorism and crimes in maritime domain

Naval platforms of nine countries arrived in Karachi on Thursday to participate in Multinational Naval Exercise Aman 2017 to be organiased by Pakistan Navy from February 10 to February 14.

Being held since 2007, this year’s is the fifth multinational exercise of Aman series.

The navies of 37 countries are participating in the exercise, and nine of them -- Australia, China, Indonesia, Turkey, Sri Lanka, UK, US, Japan and Russia – have arrived with naval assets.

The detail of countries participating with naval assets is given below: US, USS AMELIA EARHART OILER, USCGS MAUI, USCGS AQUIDNEK and USS TYPHOON; China, HARBIN DDG 112, HANDAN FFG 575 and DONGPHINGU AO 960; Russia, SEVEROMORSK ASW ALTAY Tug Boat and DUBNA tanker; Sri Lanka, SLS SAMUDRA; Turkey, TCGGELIBOLU UK HMS DARING; Indonesia, KRI SULTAN ISKANDARMUDA; Australia, HMASARUNTA; and Japan, 02 x P3C ORION aircraft.

Upon arrival, the visiting ships were given a warm welcome by senior Pakistan Navy officials amid catchy tunes of national songs played by a PN band.

Officials of the consulates of visiting countries were also present on the occasion.

During this exercise, the participating units will rehearse various naval operations to enhance mutual understanding and regional stability.

The aim of this multinational exercise is to display united resolve against terrorism and crimes in maritime domain.

The exercise will also help in enhancing the Pakistan Navy’s interoperability with regional and extra- regional navies, thereby acting as a bridge between the regions.

A day earlier, Vice Admiral Arifullah Hussaini, commander of the Pakistan Fleet, had told a media briefing that the country, which was exposed to a series of maritime related security challenges, was fast strengthening cooperation and mutual trust at regional and international levels.

The presence of these friendly countries from all over the world was a manifestation of the firm resolve of the international community towards peace and stability in the Indian Ocean, he had said.

Reiterating that through AMAN 17 the Pakistan Navy would strengthen its regional and extra-regional countries, Vice Admiral Hussaini had said 15 ships, along with two P3C Orion aircraft, five helicopters, 11 Special Operation Forces EOD teams, were also important modules of the exercise.

