JAMRUD: Unidentified armed men killed two persons in Jamrud tehsil in Khyber Agency on Wednesday, official sources said. The sources said Khan Sher and his accomplice were reportedly hiding in a house when unidentified gunmen opened fire on them in Lala Cheena in Jamrud tehsil. As a result, a man belonging to Peshawar was killed on the spot while Khan Sher suffered critical injuries. The Khassadar force reached the spot and took the body and injured into custody. The injured Khan Sher was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

was posted in National of TheNews International on February 09, 2017