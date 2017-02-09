CHITRAL: The military authorities airlifted a youth to Rawalpindi for treatment after he reportedly suffered mental shock following a long and tortuous wait owing to the closure of the Lowari Tunnel a few days back.

Hassan Ali, a grade-10 student, was among several other passengers who were stranded at the snow-bound Lowari Tunnel for 48 hours. He was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Chitral after he fell unconscious.

Sultan Ahmad, a relative of the young man told The News that Hassan Ali had gone to Rawalpindi for some personal work. He said the youth was stranded at the Dir side of the Lowari Tunnel due to the closure of the road to traffic for more than 48 hours.

He said that Hassan Ali did not talk to anyone after returning home and later started behaving abnormally. He said they took him to a local hospital from where the doctors referred him to a hospital in Peshawar.Later, he was airlifted in a military helicopter to a hospital in Rawalpindi, added Sultan Ahmad.

0



0







Chitral youth suffering from mental agony airlifted to Pindi was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 09, 2017 and was last updated on February 09, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185002-Chitral-youth-suffering-from-mental-agony-airlifted-to-Pindi/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Chitral youth suffering from mental agony airlifted to Pindi" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185002-Chitral-youth-suffering-from-mental-agony-airlifted-to-Pindi.