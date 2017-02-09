Wants Peshawar Rapid Bus Transit Project designed

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has asked the officials to float tenders for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of internal Peshawar city roads and pavement of streets that would cost Rs2.2 billion.

He was presiding over a meeting at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat which was attended by Chief Secretary Abid Saeed, administrative secretaries, director general of Peshawar Development Authority and others. The chief minister directed the officials to launch practical work on the preliminary design of the Peshawar Rapid Bus Transit Project. He said this work should be time-tagged.

The chief minister directed to float tender for Rapid Bus Transit Project in the first week of May, adding the project should be on ground by the 30th of May at all costs. He said the construction phase should not go beyond eight months. The Rapid Bus Transit has three phases. The first is from Chamkani to Qilla Bala Hisar, 2nd towards Amn Chowk and the 3rd towards Hayatabad. .

Pervez Khattak directed that plan all bus terminals should be shifted to Chamkani and commercial activities should be launched at the space left vacant after shifting of the terminals.

He said the existing land of the bus terminals would be allocated to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor IT Tower. The chief minister said commercial activities would be planned at the land of the different bus terminals in collaboration with domestic and foreign investors. He directed to plan projects in hydel power, culture, industries, mineral, IT and other sectors for onward presentation at the Joint Coordination Committee meeting. The chief minister also directed to float tenders for Zakori-II and Warsak road flyovers.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has directed formation of new board of Tanzeem Lissail Wal Mahroom. He was presiding over a high level meeting which was attended by Deputy Speaker Provincial Assembly Dr Mehar Taj Roghani, Chief Secretary Abid Saeed, administrative secretaries and others, said handout.

