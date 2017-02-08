Light rain forecast for Islamabad

By our correspondent

Islamabad: Light rain is likely to take place in Islamabad and adjoining areas in the next 48 hours. According to Muhammad Ayaz, forecasting officer at the Pakistan Meteorological Department, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and may persist till Thursday (morning). “Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, light rain with light snowfall over the hills) is expected at isolated places of Malakand, Hazara and Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, upper Fata, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas,” he said. The weatherman warned that shallow foggy conditions were likely to occur in plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

PM to launch ‘National Green Day’ tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, along with 20 special children, will inaugurate the National Green Day tomorrow (Thursday). National Green Day is being celebrated across the country under the Prime Minister's Green Pakistan Programme. More than 100 events are being arranged throughout Pakistan, a brief statement issued by the PM's Media Wing here Tuesday said. Chief ministers Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh and prime minister of AJK will also inaugurate the programme on the same day in their respective provinces. First time in the history, all provinces will launch plantation drive on the same day through local trees only. Record local trees will be planted in one day by the government, NGOs and students.

Funeral prayer for Imtiaz Haider, personal assistant of PPP leader Shaukat Basra, was held at Markazi Eidgah, Haroonabad, on Tuesday. A large number of people attended the funeral.

Multan: Two dacoits were killed in an encounter with police here on Tuesday. The police signaled a car near the vegetable market. The car riders opened fire on them. Two dacoits, including Ali Sher, were killed on the spot while three others managed to escape.

30 POs among 150 arrested in Hangu search

By our correspondent

HANGU: The police arrested 150 suspected persons including 30 proclaimed offenders (POs) during last month operation in various areas in the district, official sources said on Tuesday. They said the police, during last month search operations in various areas in the district, arrested 150 suspected persons including 30 POs. The law-enforcers also seized 13 Kalashnikov rifles, 12 guns, 38 pistols and 19 kilograms of hashish from their possession, they added.

