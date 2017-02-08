Islamabad

The Islamabad Mayor and CDA Chairman Sheikh Anser Aziz has said that all possible resources would be utilised to further upgrade standard of education at CDA Model School and provide more facilities to the institution.

He was speaking at the 30th Annual Sports Day of the CDA Model School here. The CDA chairman also lauded the school staff for maintaining good results in curricular and extracurricular activities. Principal of the School Ms. Tahseen Farah and Union Council chairman Sardar Mehtab Khan were also present on the occasion.

He said that future of Pakistan is conditional to education while better standard of education means brighter future of Pakistan. Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has a vision to move up education and its standard in the country and up-gradation of schools in Islamabad is one such example. "We will contribute with all our energies to promote Prime Minister’s vision to elevate education standards in Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz added.

He said that CDA Model School is a jewel in the crown of CDA and efforts would be utilised to further upgrade education standards and facilities at CDA Model School.

He was happy to note that the CDA Model School students have been traditionally performing up to the mark. It is pride for us that people who studied at CDA Model School are contributing to development of the country in various departments and capacities. "We want CDA School to continue with traditions of excellence, the mayor said. Islamabad Mayor and CDA Chairman Sheikh Anser Aziz distributed certificates among students during the ceremony.

