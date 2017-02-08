PESHAWAR: Pak Sarzamin Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal said here on Tuesday his party was committed to reviving the past glory of the port city of Karachi.

Speaking at a press conference during his first visit to the province after launching his own party, the PSP chief said he believed in peaceful political struggle.

Mustafa Kamal said he had quit the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) after he learnt that its chief Altaf Hussain was an agent of the Indian spy agency, Research and Analysis Wing or RAW.

He added that the RAW was behind terrorism in Karachi and trying to destabilise Pakistan. “The port city of Karachi is a victim of terrorism of Indian spy agency RAW and its agent,” he maintained.

He said the Scotland Yard police had also confirmed the reports of RAW involvement in terrorism in Karachi and the spy agency links with the MQM. Mustafa Kamal alleged that Altaf Hussain promoted the agenda of RAW for 22 long years and was responsible for the killing of thousands of innocent people. He claimed that he knew about four meetings held between Altaf Hussain and RAW agents.

He said the politics of Altaf Hussain revolved around dead bodies. Mustafa Kamal said he launched the PSP to fix the things in Karachi. “We are fighting hard to gain maxim public support. We believe in debate and peaceful struggle to become leading political party in Karachi,” he added.

Responding to a question, he said there was no place for Saleem Shahzad in the PSP, adding he had not returned to join his party. “He is not welcomed in the PSP,” he went on to say.The incumbent political government was the worst, he said, adding, the government organised local government election on the directives of Supreme Court of Pakistan but did not devolve the power to the grassroots level.

He said the problems faced by people could not be solved until the power was devolved to the grassroots level.Mustafa Kamal said corruption was rampant in the state institutions. “Ill-gotten money is being recovered from water tankers while 25 million children are out of schools in the country,” he said.

The PSP head added that thousands of children lacked food and drinking water while another 300,000 children were suffering from malnutrition and unemployment was high in the country. “How the country would make progress in such circumstances,” he questioned. He said people were joining the PSP in a large number, adding the party was active in seven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

