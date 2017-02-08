PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak Tuesday said education and social sector reforms, including efficient services to the people, elimination of corruption, upholding law and merit were the mega projects.

Talking to reporters after inaugurating the ICU and library at Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, he said construction of roads and bridges would never resolve the problems.He said the government wanted to fine-tune the system, making it subservient to the will of the people.

Revamping the system was the major issue of this country and therefore everybody should understand and change their attitude in this regard, he added. Provincial Minister for Health Shahram Tarakai, Member Provincial Assembly Shaukat Yousafzai and others also accompanied the chief minister, said a handout.

He said when he took over it was an uphill task to fine-tune the system. “Other works and projects are never resisted but changing of the corrupt system with a transparent one really faced resistance because the corrupt elements drew their strength from the corrupt system,” he added.

The chief minister said that provision of justice and protecting the rights of the masses were really gigantic projects that his government accepted to undertake. He said this government wanted transparent governance and asked the people to change their attitude and support the process for reformation.

The chief minister attributed the progress, development and prosperity of developed nations to their transparent system of governance, adding that transparency was the big difference between the developed and underdeveloped nations.

Pervez Khattak said his government completed Peshawar flyover in a record time with a reasonable cost and another Rs40 billion Swat Motorway project was being completed by the provincial government out of its own resources. He said rapid bus transit from Chamkani to Hayatabad was round the corner.

0



0







CM inaugurates ICU & library at LRH was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 08, 2017 and was last updated on February 08, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184766-CM-inaugurates-ICU-library-at-LRH/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "CM inaugurates ICU & library at LRH" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184766-CM-inaugurates-ICU-library-at-LRH.