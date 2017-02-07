MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister of the State of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has said that the opposition preferred vested interests to the Kashmir issue by boycotting the meeting of the Legislative Assembly and the Kashmir Council on the occasion of the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Addressing a press conference here at the Prime Minister’s Secretariat, he revealed that united opposition demanded development funds to participate in the LA and council’s meeting. He alleged that the opposition wants to make money in the name of freedom.

Opposition boycott created a negative mark across the Line of Control. The opposition due to its negative approach tainted the assembly politics.

In the current scenario, when resistance movement is at its peak in occupied valley, and masses being slaughtered by Indian forces for raising slogans in favour of Pakistan, a positive message should have been sent from this side of the LoC.

“When we were in the opposition, we always supported the government on the Kashmir cause and bore the shameful taunt of Friendly Opposition but did not allow to derail the system,” he added.

He further said that financially and democratically stronger Pakistan is a guarantee for the success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

0



0







AJK PM regrets opposition boycott on Kashmir Solidarity Day was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 07, 2017 and was last updated on February 07, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184571-AJK-PM-regrets-opposition-boycott-on-Kashmir-Solidarity-Day/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "AJK PM regrets opposition boycott on Kashmir Solidarity Day" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184571-AJK-PM-regrets-opposition-boycott-on-Kashmir-Solidarity-Day.