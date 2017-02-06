Trump’s rocky start

Head of PPP Media Cell

Many are flabbergasted while others, conservatives, are jumping out of their skin with glee on what US President Donald Trump has been up to since he assumed the responsibilities of the most powerful office of the world. The world has been equally taken by surprise on his signing back to back executive orders creating diplomatic rumpus in the immediate neighboring country (Mexico) and beyond. Axe of sanctions against Iran has revisited. His slapping of travel ban on the seven Muslim majority countries optimizes his unpredictability with imperiousness, hubrisly throwing out of the window the American values those unequivocally reject discrimination in its all forms and manifestations. Dr. Martin Luther King must be taking turns in his grave wondering while President Obama’s elections as the US President(Black) is his dream come true, and President Donald Trump’s shatters the same. It is daunting task to reconcile with the new reality as the sublimity becomes the immediate victim with the changing of the guards.

As expected, the people have stood up against the travel ban not only in America but also in the many countries. Majority of the NATO countries, US traditional allies, are equally perturbed and have been, overtly and covertly, suggesting the US Administration to review the policy for the sake of shared priority -- defeating terrorists and strengthening the anti-terror forces. Such appeals may not change his mind because Mr. Trump has been on the implementation frenzy of his commitments made during the election trail. He is continuing his juggernauts caring less for the likely untoward prognosis. German Chancellor Merkel and French President Hollande are quite vocal in their opposition against US President’s heightened activities upsetting the world through his pre-conceived notions. The Canadian prime minister appreciably announces that his country is ready to offer temporary residency to those who are denied entry by US authorities in pursuance of the new policy.

Meanwhile, the European allies back home have urged to forge unity among their ranks to meet the challenges emanating from the unfair immigration, isolationist and protectionist policies of the new US Administration. The UK foreign minister has also expressed his government’s reservations on the travel ban imposed on the seven Muslim majority countries. NATO countries have also been apprehending step-motherly treatment like pulling the rug from underneath their feet by the USA implying the level of its military assistance to fortify their defenses will be drastically cut down. The first telephone conversation between the US president and the Australian prime minister, another US staunch ally, on the question of refugees is a bad omen indeed. The immediate question that agitates the mind is as how Trump will materialize the imperative of “America first” while treading out of step with the rest of the world?

The outrage of the people in general and in the USA in particular is wide spread rejecting the discriminatory visa policy of the President. The anti-Trump protests in America and in European capitals and indeed all over the world demonstrate the state of disarray attributed to the obstreperous activities in Washington. New US Administration policies have hurt the global unity that may also affect the peace and security paradigms of all regions with unpalatable bearings on human beings -- when US sneezes the rest of the world catches a cold. Being the undisputed super power, US should be seen to calibrate its national interests with the global interests. Its withdrawal from the world leadership role may not bode well for the USA and the rest of the world. In the final analysis, it may prove as a setback to the movement of making the people to have full control of their lives. It will be a setback to the movement of the human rights the world over. It will lengthen lease of life of the tyrants to perpetuate their tyranny without fear of befitting reprisal from the United States. US’s shying away from the international moral obligation is incongruous to its status and prestige as a superpower.

It is disturbing sights at the US airports as Immigration authorities are not allowing the citizens of the seven Muslim countries to enter the US despite the fact they have travelled to the country with valid visas and other relevant documents. Fortunately, the Federal Judge at Seattle came to the rescue of the women, children, senior citizens and others when he passed orders prohibiting the Enforcement Authorities from implementing the travel ban against those who have arrived on the basis of valid visas. The president’s tweet describing the Court order as “ridiclious” shows how strongly he feels about the implementation of his orders notwithstanding their incompatibility with the injunction of the judicial court.

The schadenfreude of ISIS and militant organizations is spilling over the edges. They are delighted because the travel ban on seven Muslim countries by the USA is a “blessing” that will serve as a rallying cry to win the massive support of those who are still on the other side of the fence. The overwhelming majority of Muslims at present is against the radicals and has been fighting against terrorists both on the ideological and war fronts. The US immigration policy will weaken their standing and the radicals will capitalize on anti-Americanism in the Muslim world without resistance. The Muslim countries may be confronted with the cycle of political destabilization unfolding terror and bloodbath in the worst form due to sharp internal conflicts. The inevitable negative economic fallout and the exodus will expand the influence of radicals who thrive in chaos and anarchy. This trend can only be reversed if US new Administration comprehensively addresses the perception of it being an anti-Muslim and anti-Islam government.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has also warned the Trump Administration against slapping of travel ban on Pakistan adding such action will create host of problems between the two countries accruing huge strategic and tactical advantages to the radicals/terrorists. His warning contained in his recent address at the US Institute of Peace, Washington, suggesting not to buckle under the pressure of Indian and Israel lobby that have been understandably engaged in putting all out efforts to include Pakistan among the countries facing the travel ban. India has made no bones of its intentions to force diplomatic isolation on Pakistan, and Prime Minister Modi has been pursuing it fiercely at all international forums. Prime Minister Modi will certainly use his good relations with the new US president to convince him to put Pakistan on notice for its unabated role as “the mothership of terrorism”. Prospects of his prevailing upon the US president in the near future are slim but we should not underestimate enemy’s insidious crafty tactics of choking Pakistan in all possible ways.

PTI chairman’s announcement at the public rally in the recent past wishing US visa ban on Pakistan as blessing in disguise is akin to ISIS views on the subject. One wonders on whose side the PTI chairman is. The analogy is sickening. His outlandish logic is that the ban will force the Pakistanis to realize their full potentials that cannot be harnessed due to the American aid. It is least expected of him who is well versed with the dynamics of international diplomacy. It cannot be justified even as a mere political statement meant for the consumption of the particular audiences present in the said meeting. Putting the resilience of the people to test unnecessarily is not worthy of consideration. Travel ban can bite the country beyond its endurance. Exports and remittances from America constitute the sizeable chunk of our foreign exchange earnings enabling the country to narrow down the gap between the imports and exports. His opposition for opposition sake has no limits, sadly.

Pakistan may keep its head down in the face of challenges those are likely to assume dangerous proportion during the days ahead.

Meanwhile, the country may take a few tangible pre-emptive steps to scuttle the conspiracies of the enemies. Pakistan took the right step by putting JUD leader under house arrest because India has been blackmailing us by accusing Pakistan of not taking action against the proscribed organizations those are on the UN’s terrorist list. The international community largely is in agreement with the Indian position. The world wants the Pakistan government should prove its credentials of pursuing a non-discriminatory policy against terrorists of all shades. ISPR in its press briefing mentioned that the JUD chief has been put under house arrest as per the policy of the state. It seems civil and military leaders are on the same page, good thinking though late.

The slumber of Organization of the Islamic Countries (OIC) on the current situation is source of trepidation for the Muslims. It may have convened an emergency meeting by now to take a principled stand because seven countries of Ummah have been singled out by the US for imposing blanket travel ban on their citizens. The OIC should appeal to the US president to rationalize the policy. Its focus should not be making Muslims as its target. The OIC may rise to the occasion and take up the matter with the US new Administration on behalf of the Muslim world. Inaction is no option. As we say, don’t ask don’t get.

