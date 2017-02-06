Iranian pioneers shrug off headscarf taunts

SHUMEN, Bulgaria: Maedeh Borhani and Zeinab Giveh, the first Iranian women to play professional volleyball outside their country, are easy to recognise — they play in hijab scarves and long leggings.

Islamic dress was a condition imposed by the Iranian volleyball federation when Borhani, 29, and Giveh, 33, were allowed to move to YEB Shumen where they played and lost their first official match against Kazanlak on Saturday.

Some opposing players have made fun of their Islamic dress. The women say they do not take the taunts seriously.

Their coach Mehmed Basharan is more nervous about possible “provocations” however after rival team members posted social media pictures last week, “their heads and faces wrapped up like bedouins”.

“They want to tease us but we will not take offence. Yet, this is unnecessary, it is not fair play,” he said.

Borhani and Giveh say they want to be an example to other Iranian women.

“We are proud that we are the first Iranian women who can play in Europe and make history for Iran,” Borhani told AFP.

“One of the reasons why we wanted to come here was to open the way for other talented Iranian players to go abroad,” she said.

“It was a very easy decision, like opening the door and stepping out,” Giveh, who is captain of the Iranian women’s national team, added.

YEB manager Basharan, 48, said he wanted the pair as attracting players of similar class from another country would cost 10 times more.

YEB are sixth in the Bulgarian league but need to be in the top four to get a place in European tournaments next year.

