It would have come as a surprise to the people of Pakistan to hear US President Obama saying that his general expenses including grocery bills etc incurred at the White House were deducted from his salary every month. He also said that the president of the US bears all personal expenses other than security and transportation when on private holiday visits with his family. Our country needs to follow the example. There is no justification for generous perks being given to Pakistan’s leaders and bureaucrats. The golden rule of good governance is that there will be no misuse of state funds. Everyone will be accountable for their action without any exceptions. The luxurious lifestyle of paid and elected public office holders at state expense is a legacy of the Colonial Raj, a practice which the British do not follow in their own sovereign country.

It is surprising that every public office holder on assumption of the office proceeds on state expense to perform Hajj or Umrah, although these are personal religious obligations. The large entourage accompanying the PM or president including members of his personal staff is a criminal abuse of state funds for a country where patients die on floors of hospitals because of lack of beds and other infrastructure. Allotments of land and prime real-estate to paid servants of state for performing duties for which they are paid for is nothing but gross injustice.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore

