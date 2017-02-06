MANSEHRA: Differences within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have deepened as the divisional president notified names of office-bearers for Mansehra district and Balakot tehsil bodies without taking the disgruntled group into confidence.

“I have finalised district and Balakot tehsil office-bearers to show party dissidents that it is my prerogative not of theirs who criticise me without any justification,” said Zargul Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf president in Hazara division while speaking to reporters on Sunday.

The disgruntled group consisting of senior party leaders had opposed Zargul Khan and termed his policies as destructive. Zargul after consulting Babar Saleem Swati, who was already notified as district president of Mansehra, issued notification of naming other office-bearers.

According to a communiqué issued jointly by Zargul Khan and Babar Saleem Swati, the opposition leader in district council was notified the district general secretary of the party.The other office-bearers included Waqar Ahmad as secretary law, Mohammad Bashir secretary sports, Mohammad Aslam as president Mansehra city and Haider Ali Khan as the president of Balakot tehsil.

“I had dissolved bodies constituted last month in Mansehra district, Balakot, Oghi and Mansehra tehsil on reservations raised by the disgruntled group to create a friendly environment. But from now onward, no such leniency would be shown,” he said.

The 20-member committee constituted by disgruntled group and including MPA Wajihuzaman Khan and ex-opposition leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Shahzada Gustasap Khan also held talks with activists and local leaders on Sunday to present a joint memoranda to chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan.

“We are in a process to prepare a document to present to Imran Khan and Chief Minister Pervez Khattak about violations of party manifesto and favouritism in Mansehra and Hazara division,” said a leader of the disgruntled group.

0



0







Differences in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Hazara deepen was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 06, 2017 and was last updated on February 06, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184271-Differences-in-Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf-Hazara-deepen/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Differences in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Hazara deepen" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184271-Differences-in-Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf-Hazara-deepen.