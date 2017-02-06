Print Story
Hair loss
If you’re losing your hair, you may be able to slow the tide. The American Academy of Dermatology suggests:
* Use caution in washing, drying and styling your hair.
* Certain medications can trigger hair loss. Don’t stop taking any medication. Instead, talk to your dermatologist about whether there are alternatives.
* Hair loss can be temporary. Factors such as just having given birth, illness or stress may be at play. Speak to your doctor about this possibility.
— HealthDay News