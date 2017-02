LAHORE: Famous Urdu writer Bano Qudsia passed away on Saturday in a local hospital after a protracted illness. She was 88.

She was the widow of another legend in Urdu literature novelist and playwright Ashfaq Ahmad. The renowned author wrote various novels in Urdu and Punjabi including the famed Raja Gidh and Haasil Ghaat. She also wrote hit television and stage plays.

