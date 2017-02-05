Why Kashmiris deserve Pak support

Ameer JI Pakistan

5th February is celebrated as Kashmir Day with great fervour across the country. Pakistani nation renews its promise to support Kashmiris at every level in processions, rallies and seminars. Govt also arranges functions just for formality. Personalities related to the government claim to raise their voice against Indian repression in the valley.

These celebrations and pledges are a good trend and there is no doubt about that. But we must think whether we are living up to the hopes and expectations of the mothers, sisters and daughters and other kin of Kashmiri martyrs. Kashmiri martyrs are wrapped in the flags of Pakistan.

It is tragic that our rulers are disloyal to the Kashmiri martyrs only for friendship and trade with India. The statement of Indian PM that blood and water cannot flow jointly is sufficient to open the eyes of Pakistani leadership and the nation. He has stated it again and again. Modi is causing bloodshed in Kashmir. He is acting upon the agenda of turning Pakistan into a desert after scrapping the Indus Waters Treaty and stopping its water. If Kashmiris hadn’t resisted, India would have succeeded in constructing many dams and barrages. Punjab and Sindh would have become deserts. Kashmiris have laid down their lives to save the rivers of Pakistan. They saved our land from becoming barren. The blood of Kashmiri people has also mingled with the water of the lush green crops of Sindh and Punjab. If Kashmiris hadn’t resisted innumerable Kulbhushans who have entered in Pakistan for terrorism, the scenario would have been different. Kashmiris have sacrificed their lives for the security of Pakistan. Kashmiris have been striving against India for 26 years. Thousands of Kashmiri youths are being tortured in Indian prisons. Mosques, madrasas, fields and houses are being burnt. Youths are being killed in fake encounters. The injured are being burnt instead of being taken to hospitals. The repressive tactics of Indian army have increased immensely since the martyrdom of Burhan Vani. But this cruelty could not weaken the spirit of freedom. The state terrorism in Kashmir is not coming to an end.

In such a gory condition the silence of international community is extremely condemnable. Curfew has been imposed in the valley since the martyrdom of Burhan Vani. Occupied Kashmir has become a volcano for India that can erupt any time. Indian army has wounded and made the people blind by using pellet guns. Modi is killing our people but our rulers are hankering after the friendship and trade with them. The ban on Indian movies in the country has been lifted. Govt should have disconnected all trade and diplomatic relations with India. Perhaps the government has no conscience. India accepted the ideology of Pakistan and its geographical position. Jihad of Kashmir is not a regional conflict or a dispute of a piece of land. Kashmiris are fighting the war of the completion of Pakistan. Govt has no choice. It should either support Kashmiris or develop friendship with India. India is killing our people. It is stealing water from our rivers. But our Govt has a strong desire to establish friendly relations with India. India is rejecting this friendship again and again.

India has imposed three wars on Pakistan. It has been using force against Kashmiris for 70 years. International community is completely blind to the hostilities of India. The occupied forces have used pellet guns but no one has condemned it. This weapon has wounded and blinded many children, youths and women. Kashmiris are suffering from a permanent tension due continuous curfew. India has banned the newspapers, TV and internet. International community is unaware of the prevailing conditions in Kashmir because of this ban. This ugly aspect should be presented before the world. But our Govt has not bothered to take necessary and solid measures in this regard.

Pakistan is an atomic power and our nation is brave. Our government has no sympathy for Kashmiris and its policies are in favour of India. The people of Kashmir have expressed their concern over it. We are not fearful of the threats of Modi and Trump. On 5th Feb not only Pakistanis and Kashmiris but all peace lovers that are against state terrorism and atrocities of India will celebrate Kashmir Day.

It is a foregone conclusion that India cannot sustain its occupation on Kashmir. It has to quit one day or the other. We should think how much we have contributed to the struggle of Kashmiris. Nawaz government has not appointed a permanent foreign minister during its three years that could raise its voice against Indian repression at every international forum. I demand that the government should appoint at least a deputy Foreign Minister that can be able to work out a permanent solution of Kashmir issue. Govt should establish a relief fund for the medical treatment of the injured. UN has turned a blind eye to Indian terrorism whereas it has been actively involved in the division of Eastern Timor, South Sudan and Pakistan. The UN has turned a deaf ear to all the appeals of Kashmiris. We announced a Kashmir March from Muzaffarabad to Chakothi Sector previous year because we do not accept the LoC. India cannot separate Kashmiris on both sides. Kashmir is a gateway to our relations with India. If India is unwilling to resolve the Kashmir issue we should not try to have friendly relations with India.

The whole world acknowledges the right of self-determination of Kashmiri people. Its basic reason is the unprecedented struggle of Kashmiris. The recent resolution about Kashmir in British Parliament is an important development. Time will come when the people of Kashmir will have the right of self-determination. They will be able to decide their own fate.

