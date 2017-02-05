BANNU: A man shot dead his brother and his sister-in-law in Ganji Daudshah area on Saturday, official sources said.

They said that one Javed Khan fired at his brother Dil Faraz Khan and his sister-in-law in Ganji Daud Shah area, in the limits of the Cantonment Police Station, killing them on the spot. The accused fled the scene. The bodies were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Bannu for autopsy and later handed over to the family members for burial. Meanwhile, Fidaullah and his accomplice Maan Khan allegedly fired at Sanaullah alias Soni, killing him instantly. Motive behind the killing was stated to be an old enmity. The police registered separate cases and started investigation.

