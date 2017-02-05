Famous Urdu writer Bano Qudsia passes away

President, PM, others express condolence

LAHORE: Famous Urdu writer Bano Qudsia passed away on Saturday in a local hospital after a protracted illness. She was 88.

She was the widow of another legend in Urdu literature novelist and playwright Ashfaq Ahmad. The renowned author wrote various novels in Urdu and Punjabi including the famed Raja Gidh and Haasil Ghaat. She also wrote hit television and stage plays.

Qudsia shot to fame in the literary circles for her famous novels including Amr Bail and Mom Ki Galian.

Her books and teleplays include Adhi Baat, Aik Din, Amr Bail, Assey Passey, Bazgasht, Chahar Chaman, Chota Shehr Bary Log, Dast Basta, Dusra Darwaza, Dusra Qadm, Footpath Ki Ghaas, Haasil Ghaat, Hawwa Key Naam, Hijraton Ke Darmian, Kuch Aur Nahi, Lagan Apni Apni, Marde Abresham, Naqabil-e-Zikr, Piya Naam Ka, Diya, Purwa and Aik Din Saman-e-Wajood, Shehr-e-Bemisaal, Shehr-e-Lazawal, Abaad Weerany, Sudhraan, Suraj Mukhi, Tamaseel, Tawjjah Ki Talib, Rah-e-Rawan, and Phir Achanak Yuh Hua.

Bano Qudsia was born on November 28 1928. She had migrated with her family to Pakistan during the Partition. She is known as a trendsetter in the realm of television plays. Some of her plays gained immense popularity in Pakistan and across the border because of their vitality, warmth and courage. Her father, a landlord with a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, died when Bano was very young.

President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb expressed deep condolences on the demise of Bano Qudsia.

In their separate statements, they said Bano Qudsia was an asset of Pakistan and she had innumerable services in the field of Urdu literature. They said her demise has left a huge space in the literary field and her writings would be remembered for generations to come.

They prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

0



0







Famous Urdu writer Bano Qudsia passes away was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 05, 2017 and was last updated on February 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184159-Famous-Urdu-writer-Bano-Qudsia-passes-away/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Famous Urdu writer Bano Qudsia passes away" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184159-Famous-Urdu-writer-Bano-Qudsia-passes-away.