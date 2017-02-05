Djokovic survives Davis Cup scare

PARIS: Novak Djokovic survived an injury scare and battled back from a set and a break down to help Serbia take a 2-0 lead over Russia in the Davis Cup World Group tie on Friday.

Twelve-time major winner Djokovic, just one of two of the world’s top 15 playing in the first round this weekend, dropped the first set and was 0-3 down in the second against promising 20-year-old Daniil Medvedev in Nis.

Djokovic needed first-set treatment on his right shoulder before recovering for a 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 lead.

Medvedev dropped the opening game of the fourth set and then retired with cramps.

Earlier, world number 37 Viktor Troicki had given 2010 champions Serbia a winning start, downing 52nd-ranked Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (8/6) in a 4hr 30min marathon.

The winners of the tie will face either five-time champions Spain or Croatia in the quarter-finals.

The Croats took the lead in Osijek when world number 223 Franko Skugor stunned 26th-ranked Pablo Carreno Busta 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (8/6).

Roberto Bautista Agut steadied the ship for Spain with the world 16 breezing past Ante Pavic — ranked at 486 — 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.

Australia became the first team to reach the quarter-finals when doubles pair John Peers and Sam Groth crushed Czechs Jiri Vesely and Jan Satral 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in Melbourne for an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Argentina endured a traumatic start to their title defence when they slumped 2-0 down to Italy despite the fervent support of Diego Maradona.

Playing without Juan Martin del Potro and Federico Delbonis, the stars of their 2016 final victory over Croatia, the South Americans were outclassed at the Parque Sarmiento in Buenos Aires. Guido Pella lost to veteran Paolo Lorenzi, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

Andreas Seppi then made it 2-0 with a 6-1, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (8/6) win over Carlos Berlocq who was celebrating his 34th birthday. The winners of the tie will next face either Germany or Belgium.

