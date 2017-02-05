-
PTI to hold Kashmir rally todayFebruary 05, 2017Print : Karachi
The Pakistan Tehreek-e—Insaf has finalised all the arrangements to hold rally in connection with the Kashmir solidarity day, said MPA Khurram Sherzaman on Saturday.
The main rally will start from the Insaf House on Sunday and culminate at the Mazar-e-Quaid, he said, adding that smaller rallies from different districts would converge at the Quaid's mausoleum where PTI central leaders will address the rally.
MPA Zaman asked the international community to play its role in resolving the outstanding issue according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
“Pakistan has always
extended moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri brethren and raised voice
for Kashmiri people at international forums and advocated their stance for freedom.”
He said the Indian government should stop atrocities on the innocent Kashmiri people. “We will continue to support Kashmiri people until their legitimate right of liberation is given to them.” He said Pakistan should adopt proactive policies to resolve the Kashmir issue.