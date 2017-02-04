Prayer leaders in Hayatabad campaign against ‘obscenity’

PESHAWAR: The prayers leaders of mosques in Hayatabad town on Friday criticized educational institutions promoting music and mixed gatherings and asked the government to check such ‘obscenity and immoral activities’.

A number of peshimams urged parents also to keep a check on such activities so that their children aren’t misled. “We know the educational institutions in Hayatabad that give more attention to music shows and mixed gatherings than studies. They promote obscenity and immorality. Parents send their children to study and pay hefty fees, but the schools and colleges promote an agenda that is alien to our religion and culture,” declared a peshimam during his sermon at the Friday prayers.

He said all the Ulema and prayer leaders in the scores of mosques in Peshawar’s Hayatabad town had decided to convey this message to the faithful this Friday and also tell the erring educational institutions to mend their ways.

Mentioning the name of a well-known educational institution located in the posh Hayatabad town, he alleged that it was presently promoting a music show to attract young people and sell its tickets. He said the government must take notice of these unwanted activities and take action against the educational institutions promoting vulgarity and violating the law.

Elsewhere in Peshawar also, complaints have been made about the growing trend to organize music and other such events in the educational institutions. Other complaints pertain to the frequent presence of men at events organized in educational institutions meant for females. One such institution is the Government Frontier College for Women in Peshawar where complaints are being made against the new principal for focusing more on organizing events than on studies.

The complainants, who wish to remain anonymous, said men in increasing numbers attend these frivolous events at the college meant for women. There were also complaints about appointment of the college principals on considerations other than merit and said this was causing decline in educational standards.

