Karachi: In continuation of National Bank of Pakistan’s (NBP) journey for embracing the future banking, NBP unveiled NBP Prepaid cards with the brand of UnionPay International in a grand launch ceremony. Initially, three types of Cards have been launched including Corpay – for small ticket size payroll; YouthPay – for younger generations of Pakistan; and PocketPay – for daily consumption for families.

The launch ceremony was attended by senior management of National Bank of Pakistan including Mr. Masood Karim Shaikh – Acting President NBP, Mr. Mudassir H. Khan – SEVP/Group Chief CRBG, SEVP/CIO Mr. Shahid Saeed, in addition to all SEVPs/Group Chiefs and Mr. Azfar Jamal – EVP/Head-Payment Services, Mr. Nabeel Aslam, Head of Debit & Prepaid Cards along with senior managements of UnionPay International and TPS Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited.

Speaking at the occasion Mr. Mudassir H. Khan emphasized that digital disruption was shaping the future for banking and NBP is cognizant of the future banking needs. He further stated that NBP has embarked upon various technology initiatives aimed towards provision of multiple delivery channels and the launch of NBP Prepaid Cards is part of the journey of providing best in class products.**

