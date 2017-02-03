RAWALPINDI: Lt-Gen (retd) Syed Zameer ul Hassan Shah, Secretary Defence, visited the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Kamra on Thursday. Air Marshal Arshad Malik, Chairman PAC, Kamra, received the the secretary defence. A brief presentation about PAC performance’s was given to the secretary defence. A question-answer session was also carried out during the presentation.

The secretary defence appreciated and acknowledged that PAC is fully equipped with manufacturing and aviation facilities. Later, the secretary defence also visited different factories. The PAC Kamra is an organisation which virtually takes care of maintenance of all operational assets of PAF for the purpose of effective control and effective working. Secretary defence appreciated vital role of PAC Kamra in the defence of the country for producing JF-17, Super Mushshak and also rebuild/overhauling of aircraft. He also praised the professional competence and commitment displayed by the PAC personnel in meeting the milestones of JF-17 programme and urged them to continue their best efforts.

