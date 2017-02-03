Islamabad is suffering high rates of drug abuse in education institutions. Government efforts are not enough to combat the scourge of drug abuse. A lot of students have fallen prey to substance ­­abuse. It is unfortunate that universities’ administration does not take strict action against these students.

Everyone knows how such substances are brought into universities. If efforts are made in the right direction, the drug mafia can be tracked down. It is high time we stopped being a mere spectator and took action to fight against drug abuse.

SM Hassan Raza

Islamabad

