KOHAT: The law-enforcers on Thursday recovered huge cache of arms during a search operation in parts of the district, an official said.

District Police Officer (DPO) Javed Iqbal told the reporters that the district administration had directed the locals to surrender their unauthorised weapons to police till January 31 last.He said that the law-enforcers launched a search operation in the district after the expiry of the deadline and recovered huge cache of unauthorised weapons.

Sharing further details, the official said that the law-enforcers during the search in a camp for Afghan refugees in Ablan area recovered three Kalashnikovs, two hand grenades, as many pistols and hundreds of cartridges and arrested one accused. He said the police during the search in Astarzai area recovered 24 Repeater guns stashed in a Suzuki Van and arrested an accused identified as Arshad Iqbal.

February 03, 2017