Rawalpindi

Several diplomats from the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Pakistan along with Ahmed Iqbal Saeed, Pearl Continental General Manager, inaugurated the Chinese Food Festival here at the Pearl Continental Hotel, says a press release.

The general manager said, “The extent of the popularity of Chinese food is due to its diversity, flavours, spices and taste and The Tai-Pan Restaurant at the Pearl Continental Hotel is a well-known authentic Chinese Restaurant in Rawalpindi serving its guest for many decades.”

Asad ul Hussain Shah, Public Relations Manager at the hotel, said “Chinese Food Festival is part of our commitment to promote the strong cultural ties between Pakistan and China. He also said, “The hotel has planned a series of events which will be of interest to public, including Valentines on February 14th, Fashion Show in March and Regional Food Festival in April 2017.

