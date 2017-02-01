Mutual plan of action urged to protect minorities rights

LAHORE

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu has urged the civil society to adopt a mutual plan of action to safeguard the rights of minorities and eliminate any possible exploitation in this regard.

The Punjab government has taken concrete steps for the welfare of minorities along with effective legislation. However, a lot more is needed to be done in this regard with the collaboration and mutual understanding of all the stakeholders along with public institutions.

He stated this while presiding over an advocacy meeting of Punjab chapter organised National Minorities Rights Network here Tuesday. Minority MPAs Shehzad Munshi, Kanji Ram, Convener National Minorities Rights Network Sajid Christopher and leaders from all over the province related to human rights organisations attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed various issues and problems related to minorities and presented their proposals to redress their grievances. Khalil Tahir Sandhu stressed upon the need to enrol all the minorities along with their family members in the forthcoming census so as to enable Punjab government to increase funds for their welfare and betterment. He said the Punjab government was providing funds amounting to Rs30 million for the deserving brilliant children of minorities as educational stipend. He approved to extend the date of submission of applications for educational stipend of minorities till February 15. Khalil Tahir Sandhu appreciated the role of civil society and NGOs for the protection of the rights of minorities. He also awarded honorary shields to the representatives of different NGOs for the laudable services for the cause of humanity in the province.

suspended: The menace of bogus attendance continued to prevail in Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) despite use of all resources and technology by the company to curb the practice.

On Tuesday, LWMC Managing Director Bilal Mustafa Syed suspended a sanitary worker, Qaiser Bashir and Naib Qasid Arshad Masih after an inquiry committee found them guilty and involved in facilitating a worker in bogus attendance.

Officials said the inquiry committee led by Manager Human Resource Khalid Hussain learnt that accused had been marking attendance of an absent worker for more than four months helping him draw his salary despite his absence from duty.

Besides immediate suspension, the inquiry committee has also recommended the Solid Waste Management DEO to initiate action against them under PEEDA act.

The LWMC MD said that any such act of criminal negligence, manipulation and misappropriation in the company would not be tolerated at any cost.

OPC: Embassy of Pakistan in Sultanate of Oman has acknowledged and appreciated the remarkable efforts of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab for rendering valuable services for expatriate Pakistanis. In a letter written by Community Welfare Attache, Embassy has lauded OPC for its positive and proactive role in vacating a plot of an overseas Pakistani, Ghulam Nabi, presently residing in Oman.

Commissioner OPC Afzaal Bhatti informed in this regard that Muscat, Oman-based Ghulam Nabi bought eight marla plot in Gulshan Block, Rana Town Scheme in 2008, which was illegally occupied by some persons. On the complaint of Ghulam Nabi, the case was referred to the District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC), Sheikhupura, which after concerted efforts succeeded in retrieving the plot and handed it over to its original owner.

Ghulam Nabi has thanked OPC staff and DOPC Sheikhupura for extending cooperation in getting his property back.

Afzaal Bhatti stated that expat Pakistanis could approach OPC at website, www.opc.punjab.gov.pk or complaint portal www.ospc.punjab. gov.pk to get redressed their issues.

They can even visit OPC Head Office at 1.Club Road, GOR-1, Lahore.

Sanitation: In wake of the ongoing cleanliness and awareness drive, Albayrak Waste Management Company is taking measures for effective and improved sanitation conditions in the city.

A meeting was held at Government College for Women, Shalimar Town on Tuesday under supervision of MPA Ch Shahbaz to make a plan for cleanliness and advocacy drive in China Scheme and Bhambay Jhuggian.

It was decided in the meeting that joint activities with local institutes and civil society members will be carried out to highlight the significance of cleanliness among residents. Awareness banners would be installed.

Vice-Chairman Nadeem Sarwar, Aftab Ahmed Khan, Albayrak GM Operations Osman Nuri, Manager Operations Sehrish Idrees and Manager Communications Naeema Saeed were also present in the meeting.

Special cleanliness operations and awareness activities were also carried out on Allama Iqbal Road, Nabi Bakhsh Park, Nazimabad, Tajpura and near Telephone Exchange in UC-23. Lord Mayor Col (R) Mubashir Javed joined the awareness drive on Allama Iqbal Road.

