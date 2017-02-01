Less than a fortnight after a minor girl was gang raped in the city, another case of sexual assault of a child emerged on Tuesday.

The father of the five-and-a-half-year-old boy from Madina Town in Quaidabad has accused a neighbour for the assault and filed a complaint at the Shah Latif police station.

“He [the suspect] lives in the house directly opposite,” said the father. Quoting his eldest son, the man said the accused had taken away the minor at around 1:30pm while he was playing outside their house.

“My son is scared stiff. He can’t talk about the incident.” The father said the elder brother had identified the neighbour responsible for the child’s condition.

Shah Latif SHO Ikhlaq Ahmed said the boy had already been examined by doctors. “Once we get his medical reports, we’ll carry out the investigation and arrest the suspects.”

On January 19, a girl who appeared to be around eight years old was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi after she was subjected to gang rape and thrown with a slit throat into the Malir River near Korangi Crossing.

A day earlier, the Sindh police chief had announced a one-million-rupee reward for anyone who was able to provide the police with information leading up to the arrest of her attackers.

