This refers to the article, ‘For the chosen few’ (Jan 28), by Babar Sattar. The writer highlights the culture of our so-called democratic society making the rich ‘richer’ and the poor ‘poorer’. Obviously, this culture reveals the feudal approach of our ruling elite to extend maximum benefits to the already ‘privileged class’. Allocations of land are not new in the country but these generous perks have been given to politicians, civil and military bureaucrats only. Despite receiving ‘fat salaries’ and other perks during their service period, they are recruited in other state-run institutions and public companies on high posts after their retirement.

This exercise is contrary to the democratic system of governance. It sets bad precedents and speaks volumes about a trash system in the country. In the name of democracy we have been witnessing monarchy-style dictatorship for several decades without an end in sight. The reason is quite obvious, we have been choosing corrupt, greedy, incompetent and selfish people as our representatives who have no will and determination to address people’s grievances and miseries. The article is, no doubt, an eye opener and indeed a reminder for a revolutionary change in the present rotten system.

Hassan Afzaal

Karachi

