LAHORE: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif presided over a meeting here on Monday which reviewed in detail the progress on steps taken for the welfare of farmers under the Kissan package. The meeting decided to register all farmers across Punjab and the chief minister approved the design of the farmers card.

According to a handout, addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that farmers were getting relief in the real sense due to billions rupee Kissan package and it had resulted in boosting agriculture production, besides cultivation area had also increased.

He said the PML-N government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, had protected the rights of cultivators by restoring subsidy on fertilisers. He said a decision has been taken to register all farmers and registration of farmers would be carried out through biometric confirmation.

He said teams of agriculture department would make door-to-door visits for the registration of farmers and special centres had been set up for this purpose. He said subsidy would be transferred directly to the farmers through the special farmer card.

