Mubarak Village is a shanty settlement having houses made from plywood, corrugated metal, plastic sheets and cardboard boxes. It is a fishing locality of 10,000 people located along the shore of the Arabian Sea around 30 km from Karachi. Residents of the village do not have money to construct cemented houses. They rely on the government to fulfil their earnest desire of a housing scheme.

The government earns billion of rupees from the fishing sector but fishermen are not given even a small fraction of their rightful share despite the fact that they are the major shareholders. During rains houses turned into a pool of water making it difficult for residents to sleep comfortably. The residents request the government to launch a housing scheme to alleviate suffering of the fishermen community.

Sarfraz Haroon

Karachi

