Muslim ban

The US president, Donald Trump, signed an executive order that immediately banned immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries to enter the US. The Trump administration’s ban has received mixed responses from Americans and other countries.

Canada’s response in this regard is commendable. The country’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, in a message sent on Twitter welcomed stranded refugees. Back in 2014, Canada hosted 23,286 refugees. Similarly, despite having a crippled economy, our country Pakistan has hosted three million refugees to date. Other governments should follow the examples of the two countries and open their borders for scared immigrants.

Kainat Assad

Gilgit Baltistan

*****

The executive order signed by US President Donald Trump to impose a travel ban initially on seven Muslim-majority countries has come under criticism from not only the affected countries but also from other civilised nations of the world. Americans too continue to condemn Trump’s executive order to impose a visa ban on Muslim-majority countries. While civilised societies of the world continue to condemn the ban, the incumbent US government seems adamant to further extend this list and include Egypt, Pakistan and other Muslim countries in it.

In this scenario, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s offer to accommodate, in his country, the affected refugees and expected to be affected in the future by the US travel ban has indeed come as a breath of fresh air. Whatever is happening in the US today is beyond one’s imagination. If this is how the beginning is, the end could be even worse.

M Fazal Elahi

Islamabad

