MUZAFFARABAD: Indian Border Security Force on Sunday again violated the Line of Control ceasefire and resorted to unprovoked firing. According to the ISPR press release, the Pakistan Army befittingly responded to the cross border fire that started past afternoon.

The Indian BSF started unprovoked firing near Bhimber in LoC’s Khanjar sector. The Indian forces used RPG 7 and automatic grenade launchers in the fire, the ISPR added.

India has violated the ceasefire agreement at the LoC several times since the last few months. On September 29, India claimed to have carried out 'surgical strikes' across the LoC in which two Pakistani soldiers were martyred. Pakistan dismissed the claim of the surgical strikes and India has failed to provide any proof.

Tensions between the South Asian neighbours have been high following the Uri attack in Indian occupied Kashmir. Without any proof India blamed Pakistan for the attack in which 19 Indian soldiers were killed.

India has used the attack to divert attention from atrocities being committed in occupied Kashmir where since July over 115 Kashmiris have been martyred. Pakistan has raised the issue of Indian atrocities on the international forum calling for implementation of UN resolutions.

