KARACHI: After a few years with Kyrgyzstan’s Dordoi Bishkek, Pakistan’s diminutive midfielder Mohammad Adil has now set his eyes on leagues in Australia and Canada.

“I plan to move to either Canada or Australia. I will pass through trials for the third division clubs in both the countries. I am hopeful I will be able to find a place in any club from these nations,” Adil told ‘The News’ here on Sunday.

“It will be a breakthrough if I am able to move there as it will polish me further and I will be in the best position to play more effectively for my country,” Adil said.

Kaleemullah and Saddam Hussain were the others who had a stint with Dordoi who was at that time managed by former Pakistan’s Serbian coach Zavisa Milosavljevic, who coached the Green-shirts for a couple of years.

About his stay with Dordoi the mercurial midfielder said it had changed his life. “People say that there is nothing in football. I will say that there is enough in the game. My transfer to Dordoi enabled me to earn more money and now my living standard is much better,” the player said.

The trio’s transfer to Dordoi inspired players like Mohammad Ahmed, Saadullah and Saqib Hanif, who also played professional football in various countries.

0



0







Adil hopes to play in Australia, Canada leagues was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 30, 2017 and was last updated on January 30, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182682-Adil-hopes-to-play-in-Australia-Canada-leagues/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Adil hopes to play in Australia, Canada leagues" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182682-Adil-hopes-to-play-in-Australia-Canada-leagues.